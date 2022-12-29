Bhopal: Woman raped on pretext of marriage, accused booked

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahjahanabad police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a woman on pretext of marriage for over a year, the police said.

SHO of Shahjahanabad police station, Saurabh Pandey, told Free Press that the survivor is a 24-year-old woman, who resides in Ashok Colony, located on Noor Mahal Road of the city. He added that the survivor works at a private spa centre located in Nehru Nagar locality of the city.

The survivor said that she befriended a man named Rupam Swami last year at the spa centre. Swami owns a garment shop in Berasia. The two struck a good friendship and began meeting frequently.

Some time after this, Swami told the survivor that he would marry her and then established physical relation with her last year on December 3 at her home. Following this, he outraged the woman’s modesty numerous times on various occasions. The woman used to ask him to marry her, but he used to avoid the topic every time.

When the survivor again mounted pressure on Swami for marriage, he stepped back on his promise, after which she approached the police and lodged a case against him.

