Bhopal: Woman Raped On Marriage Lure | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams was allegedly raped by a man for a year on pretext of marriage, the police said.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Pathak said that the woman is a resident of Betul and had moved to Bhopal to prepare for competitive exams. After she was enrolled at a coaching centre, she befriended a man named Anil Pawar. Pawar lured her into his marriage trap and violated her allegedly in April 2022. When she protested, Pawar promised to marry her and kept on exploiting her sexually for over a year. When the woman got pregnant, Pawar made her undergo abortion.

Recently, when the woman began mounting pressure on the man for marriage, he reneged on his promise. Following this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against Pawar.

SHO Pathak said that Pawar has been absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

