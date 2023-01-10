Bhopal: Woman raped by neighbour, accused booked

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police of Bhopal have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a woman who is her neighbour, the police said on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Kanchan Rajput said that the survivor is a 50-year-old woman. She approached the police on Sunday afternoon, stating that her neighbour, identified as Amit Katare (32) used to visit her and her husband at their house frequently, from the last three months.

She then alleged that when she was alone at her home on November 8, 2022, Katare visited her. After entering the house, Katare asked for water. When the woman brought water, she reportedly felt dizzy and lost her balance. Katare took advantage of the situation and allegedly outraged her modesty. When she protested, Katare threatened to tarnish her reputation in the society

Read Also Bhopal: Higher education department guides 120 govt colleges on NAAC preparation