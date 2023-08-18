Bhopal: Woman Raped By Male Friend; Accused Absconding

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by one of her male friends in the Kamla Nagar locality of Bhopal on May 5, the police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused, who is currently on the run, the police further said. According to Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupama Pandey, the survivor woman was used to reside in a city locality.

She had befriended a man residing in his colony, named Danish Qureshi in 2015. The duo struck a good friendship and began hanging out together. On May 5, Qureshi took her to a hotel in Nehru Nagar, where he allegedly violated her.

When the woman protested, the accused threatened to kill her. The woman said that she would reveal the incident to her kin, upon which Qureshi promised to marry her.

Following this, he outraged the woman’s modesty on multiple occasions and later reneged on his promise to marry her. The survivor woman then approached the Kamla Nagar police on Wednesday and the police registered a case against the accused. The cops have begun searching for him, but he is still at large, said SHO Pandey.

