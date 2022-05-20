Bhopal: Woman physio asked to change religion for marriage; hospital owner booked under MPFR Act

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): An incident of ‘love jihad’ has been reported in Ashoka Garden police station on the complaint of a 31-year old physiotherapist. An FIR has been registered, police officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 376, 367(2)(n) of the IPC and section 3/5 of Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion (MPFR) Act and section 506 of the IPC.

According to police officials, the complainant hails from Betul and lives in Punjabi Bag area under Ashoka Garden police station in the city. The physio got married in 2018 but after one month, she started living separately. Meanwhile, she came in contact with one Nihal after she joined General Hospital at Depot Square. On November 2, 2018, he went into a physical relationship despite her resistance.

The complainant told police that she was not aware of Nihal’s religion. He opened a hospital at 80-ft Road in the name of her mother. The complainant’s mother had financially helped him for the hospital. Meanwhile, the complainant purchased the hospital jointly for an amount of Rs 8 lakh which was paid in installments. Nihal executed the partnership deal to run the hospital.

The victim later came to know about Nihal’s religion. She raised the issue with him who manhandled her. When she talked about marriage, Nihal asked her to embrace his religion and get converted.

The SHO of Ashoka Garden police station Alok Shrivastava told Free Press, “The accused has not been arrested yet. Teams have been sent to nab him.”

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:28 PM IST