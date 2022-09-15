e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman, paramour get lifer for killing girl child

Bhopal: Woman, paramour get lifer for killing girl child

Woman had thrown her nine-month daughter into the Upper Lake so that she could marry her paramour

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) :District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, convicted a woman and her paramour in nine-month-old girl child murder case and sentenced them to life in jail. Both the convicts hail from Obaidullaganj of Raisen district.

The woman had thrown her girl child into the Upper Lake in Bhopal so that she could marry her paramour.

Special prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri said that Sonam Chaurasia had tossed her daughter into the Upper Lake. She was later arrested from Halalpur bus stand along with her paramour Shivam Kushwah.

Talaiya police had found body of a nine-month-old girl in the Upper Lake near Sheetla Mata temple on the morning of September 17, 2020. After establishing girl’s identity, the police launched a manhunt for her mother Sonam Chaurasia and paramour Shivam with whom she had eloped from Obaidullaganj.

During police interrogation, Sonam had confessed to killing her daughter. She told the police that she wanted her daughter to die as there was no one to look after her once she was not around.

Sonam told the police that she was unable to cope up with the regular beating by her husband. Her parents too never supported her. She then decided to sever ties with her husband eloped with her paramour Shivam Kushwah, 22 and took her daughter too.

Sonam had claimed that after throwing her daughter into the Upper Lake, she too wanted to jump into it. However, her sandal got struck into the railing and the onlookers then prevented her suicide bid.

article-image

