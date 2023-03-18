 Bhopal: Woman orders medicines worth Rs 4,000 online, receives Hajmola tablets
Case registered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case of fraud against a company, which sells medicines online for delivering Hajmola tablets to a woman who had ordered blood pressure and sugar medicines worth Rs 4,000, police said on Friday.

Kolar police station incharge Jai Kumar Singh said complainant Meena Shukla (58) stayed in Orchid Colony of Kolar who had ordered tablets online to keep blood pressure and sugar level in check. She paid Rs 4,617 online.

Later on Thursday, when the delivery boy came to drop the order, he handed over the parcel to Shukla. Shukla, on receiving the parcel, suspected that it was light weight. Before she could stop him, he fled from the spot but was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the colony.

The woman opened the parcel to find Hajmola tablets worth Rs 50 inside it, after which she approached police and lodged a complaint against the company.

