Bhopal: Woman, Lover, Two Others Held For Killing Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man who was found dead at a ground in Eintkhedi. The Eintkhedi police said that the wife of the man along with her lover and two accomplices had murdered him.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Rural Bhopal, Pramod Kumar Sinha, said that the man, identified as Amar Yadav (25), used to work at a tiles shop in Eintkhedi and live with his wife Sarita Yadav. The police learnt that Sarita was in a relationship with a man named Naresh Silawat before she got married to Amar.

Sarita and Silawat used to meet after the marriage and conspired to kill Amar. Silawat convinced two of his friends named Dhanraj and Rohit Vanshkar to kill Amar. Amar was then called to the ground behind the liquor shop, where the trio consumed liquor with Amar and then hacked him to death by smashing liquor bottles on his head.

The SP said that Sarita was under the police scanner and the cops sifted through her call details to trace the other accused. All the accused were produced in the court, which sent them to jail.

