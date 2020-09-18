Bhopal: Woman kills 1-month-old daughter as she wanted son

A 21-year-old woman killed her one-month-old daughter as she wanted a son. The one-month old toddler was found inside water tank in her house on Thursday. The police have arrested the woman in this connection.

SHO Khajuri LD Mishra said the woman Sarita Mewada was alone in her home with her daughter when the incident occurred. The woman is a resident of Deharia village in Khajuri. Her husband Sachin and other members of family were away at the time, he said. The woman told police that she wanted a son and after giving birth to a daughter, she started hating her.

Police said the woman has also complained of being under influence of black magic. When the body was found inside water tank, police suspected someone in the house behind the murder as it was not possible for a toddler to climb that height. Also the tank was covered from the top, said police.

Though Sarita misled police during questioning, she gave up when grilled and confessed her crime. However, she became unconscious and behaved in a strange manner before police team. She was then admitted to a hospital while a case of murder was registered against her.