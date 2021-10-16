Bhopal: Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while husband escaped with minor injuries after a truck hit the two wheeler, couple was riding on, in Sukhi Sewania locality on Saturday.

The couple was coming from Vidisha to Bhopal to participate in a funeral of a relative. They were riding on a scooter.

According to reports, a recklessly driven truck hit the scooter from behind. The incident occurred at Kalyanpur over bridge under Sukhi Sewania police station.

Investigation officer Umesh Yadav said that Sumitra Singh, a resident of Indraprastha Nagar, died on spot, while her husband Khilan Singh sustained injuries.

Singh, a government teacher, said the truck was running at high speed and he could not even see the registration number of the truck.

Yadav said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to establish the identity of the truck.

