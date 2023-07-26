 Bhopal: Woman Kidnapped By Hubby’s Friend, Accused Jailed
Bhopal: Woman Kidnapped By Hubby’s Friend, Accused Jailed

The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail, police said on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Woman Kidnapped By Hubby’s Friend, Accused Jailed | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Praesh): A 20-year-old married woman was kidnapped and when she returned back after three days she filed the complaint at Nishatpura police. The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail, police said on Tuesday.

The police said that woman’s husband and accused Vikas Kumar were friends and worked in a private company. The victim knew the accused. On July 21 at 8 am, Kumar offered ride to woman.

The accused took the woman far from her house to another house in the city. The accused kept the victim there for almost four days. After coming back the woman and her husband approached the police and filed the complaint.

The police have registered the case under Sections 366, 506 and 34 of IPC and arrested the accused Vikas Kumar. The police presented the accused in court, which sent him to jail.

