Bhopal: Woman Jumps Into Lake After Tiff With Hubby, Saved By Cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged due to an argument with her husband, a 25-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into a lake located near Sair Sapata, Kamla Nagar police said on Wednesday.

The woman’s husband sought help from them after which police swung into action and managed to save her, even though she had jumped into the lake.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Anil Bajpai said Ruhu Ahirwar (25), a resident of Rahul Nagar, had an argument with husband over petty issue on Tuesday.

She left home in a fit of rage, threatening her husband that she would commit suicide. Her husband traced her and informed Kamla Nagar police that his wife was about to commit suicide and had gone to Sair Sapata.

Immediately, a three-membered team was constituted, which left for Sair Sapata. Ahirwar’s husband also reached there. She, on seeing him, jumped into the lake and began drowning. The policemen dived into the lake and pulled her back to safety. Later, she was counselled and sent home, SHO Bajpai said.

