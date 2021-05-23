Bhopal: Woman held captive, raped for 11 days, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman was held captive and raped for eleven days, in Vidisha district. She somehow convinced the accused that she will marry him and while she was in his captivity managed to access his mobile phone.

She called her husband and informed him about her predicament. Her husband advised the woman to run out of the house and approach the nearest police station. A case was registered with the Vidisha police.

The woman is a resident of Bajaria area and she works as a sanitation worker in a private hospital. The accused Dharmendra Oswal also works in the same hospital in Misrod. Sub-inspector Archana Tiwari said the incident occurred on May 8, when the woman was walking near Aashima Mall where the accused met her.

The accused offered her a drink laced with sedatives and she fell unconscious, and when she gained consciousness, she found herself in Vidisha. The woman said that the accused would offer her drink and food laced with sedatives, and would rape her every day.

On May 19, she somehow managed to run away and informed her husband who reached Vidisha and asked the woman to run away. A case was registered with the Vidisha police and the diary was transferred to Bhopal on Saturday.

Misrod police have arrested the accused. “We are waiting for her medical report for investigation,” said SI Tiwari.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh said the accused was booked under relevant Sections of IPC and was arrested. He said the woman was provided counselling and she is fine now.