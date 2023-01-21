Bhopal: Woman harassed over dowry demands, molested by father-in-law in Kolar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against a man and his family members for harassing a woman over dowry demands, the police said on Saturday.

The police have also registered a case against the complainant’s father-in-law, for allegedly molesting her.

Investigating officer (IO), Lakshmi Patel said that the complainant woman had got married to a man residing in the Kolar locality of Bhopal in March 2019. Some time after the marriage, the woman’s husband and her in-laws began demanding Rs 2 lakh as dowry from her. When the woman refused, in-laws tortured her.

The woman also alleged in her complaint that her father-in-law allegedly tried to molest her on finding her alone in the house on multiple occasions. When she protested, he threatened her with dire consequences. She approached police on Friday and lodged a complaint against all the accused, IO Patel said.

