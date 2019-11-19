Bhopal: Woman get 10-yr imprisonment for attacking girlfriend with acid

BHOPAL: The Sagar Court has sentenced the main accused in acid attack with 10-years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The case pertains to two girls whose friendship turned into jealousy led to the incident. On July 6, 2015 a woman was attacked at her home with the acid, while she was doing some work in her veranda at around 9 pm.

The women was rushed to the district hospital with 80 per cent burns. The then Cantonment police station in-charge BM Diwedi cracked the acid attack case and arrested her friend Rashmi Tripathi.

It came to fore that Rashmi is the daughter of a Uttar Pradesh- based army personnel. During her father’s posting in Sagar, both the girls came in contact and became good friends.

When the parents moved to UP, Rashmi compelled them to leave their daughter behind in Sagar for studies. Thus both the friends lived in the house of acid attack survivor. After finishing her studies she took the job in school and tried her level best to remain in Sagar.

Sometime later the family objected on this Rashmi took a rented house and start living there and both friends continued to meet in the rented accommodation and in the public.

Meantime the family of other girl started arranging for her marriage. As Rashmi did not want to leave her friend at any cost she hatched a conspiracy. She decided to deface her friend so that she could not get married in future.

So she attacked her with acid but in the process she also got the burn injuries. The police also recovered the acid bottle used in the attack which helped in Rashmi’s conviction.