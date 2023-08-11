Bhopal: Woman Found Dead In Upper Lake

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Upper Lake of the city on Thursday evening, the Talaiyya police said. Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Sahu said that a man named Ganesh, who had gone to visit the Upper Lake on Thursday evening, discovered a woman’s body floating there. He immediately informed the Talaiyya police. The team rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the lake.

No documents or ID proof were found along with the dead woman, due to which her identity has not been ascertained yet, SHO Sahu said. He added that investigations are underway to ascertain her identity and unveil the reason behind her death.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Piplani

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Bhopal: Married Woman Attempts Suicide After Hubby Gives Her ‘Triple Talaq’

A newly-wed woman, who survived a suicide attempt, has filed a complaint against her husband for giving her divorce pronouncing triple talaq in Koh-e-fiza. Investigating officer (IO) Adriyana Bhagat said the 23-year-old woman approached the police on Thursday telling that she got married to Ifam Khan on May 27 this year and on June 19 he divorced her giving triple talaq. Khan is employed at a private firm in Mumbai, she added.

Following this, the woman attempted to end her life by consuming drugs excessively, she was saved . The woman, after recovering from the trauma, lodged a complaint regarding the act with personnel at the Koh-e-Fiza police station on Thursday.

The complainant told police that soon after the marriage, Khan had begun harassing her mentally, and often used to say that he had married her under the pressure of his family and that he does not like her at all. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. On June 19, another argument took place between the couple, following which Khan pronounced “Talaq” three times and flew back to Mumbai. His wife then consumed medicines excessively and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhopal. The woman who was counselled later narrated her ordeal to her kin, and approached the Koh-e-fiza police on Thursday to lodge a complaint against Khan.