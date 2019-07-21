Bhopal: Woman files rape complaint

BHOPAL: Habibganj police have booked a man for allegedly raping married woman, by threatening to toss her baby from roof of house. According to Habibganj police the 25-year-old woman works as a domestic help and she was raped on July 16.

She told police that accused Rampal, who also works in the same area raped her when she had come for work and the house owner was not around.

She had her daughter in her lap and when he saw the woman alone, he took the baby in his hands. He then asked her to give in to his demands or else he would throw her baby from roof.

After raping her he warned her not to disclose about the incident to anyone. The woman then returned home along with her daughter but later she narrated about the incident to her husband following which they approached Habibganj police station and reported the matter to police.