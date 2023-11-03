Bhopal: Woman Ends Life Following Argument With Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old married woman committed suicide by hanging herself after having an argument with her husband in Gandhi Nagar locality of the city on Thursday, the police said. The woman was alive when her body was brought down, but she died during treatment at the hospital, the police added. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Alka Namdev (40). She used to operate a tiffin centre in Gandhi Nagar and was married to Rakesh Namdev.

On Wednesday night, Rakesh had gone to deliver tiffin boxes. But some items spilled during delivery. He returned home and told this to his wife, after which both of them had a heated argument. Rakesh left from the house after this.

On Thursday morning, when Rakesh and Alka’s in-laws knocked on the door, they didn’t get a response. They broke the door open to find Alka hanging to the ceiling of the house. She was brought down and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment. The police have begun questioning her kin and have launched a probe in the case.