 Bhopal: Woman Ends Life Following Argument With Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman Ends Life Following Argument With Husband

Bhopal: Woman Ends Life Following Argument With Husband

They broke the door open to find Alka hanging to the ceiling of the house.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old married woman committed suicide by hanging herself after having an argument with her husband in Gandhi Nagar locality of the city on Thursday, the police said. The woman was alive when her body was brought down, but she died during treatment at the hospital, the police added. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Alka Namdev (40). She used to operate a tiffin centre in Gandhi Nagar and was married to Rakesh Namdev.

On Wednesday night, Rakesh had gone to deliver tiffin boxes. But some items spilled during delivery. He returned home and told this to his wife, after which both of them had a heated argument. Rakesh left from the house after this.

On Thursday morning, when Rakesh and Alka’s in-laws knocked on the door, they didn’t get a response. They broke the door open to find Alka hanging to the ceiling of the house. She was brought down and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment. The police have begun questioning her kin and have launched a probe in the case.

Read Also
Bhopal: Nomination Withdrawal Over, Many Rebels Still In Contest
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L