Bhopal: Woman ends life by consuming poison, probe underway

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide at her house located in Bajaria by consuming poison on Sunday, the police said. SHO of Bajaria police station, Anil Mourya told Free Press that the deceased woman has been identified as Nirmala Kabadkar (33), a native of Betul. He further stated that Kabadkar and her husband, belonging to Betul too, were daily wage labourers. The couple has two children.

Kabadkar was alone at her house on Sunday noon, while her husband was out for work and her children too were not at home. During this, she allegedly consumed poison and died after some time. When her husband came back home from work, he found her lying on the floor.

He rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead and the police were informed. The police reached the couple’s house and began investigation. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, due to which the reason behind the death could not be ascertained. ‘Probe is on to unearth the reason behind the woman’s extreme step’, SHO Mourya said.