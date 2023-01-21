Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police station staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for duping a woman of Rs 60,000 by claiming to get her employed at the collectorate, police said on Saturday.

Complainant Priyanka Sahu (22), resident of Karond, works at a medical store. She told police that she came in contact with Shyam Sisodia in July 2022 who claimed he had contacts at Bhopal collectorate office and can bag a job for her in exchange of money.

The woman gave her Rs 20,000 at a private lodge near Nadra bus stand of Bhopal in August 2022. She paid two more instalments of Rs 20,000 each in October 2022 and November 2022 respectively. When she contacted Sisodia on Saturday, he was unavailable.

Realising that she had been duped, Sahu approached police and lodged a complaint against accused. He is being traced, Hanumanganj station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)