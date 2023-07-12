 Bhopal: Woman Duped Of Rs 3.3 Lakh In Bag Sewaniya
Bhopal: Woman Duped Of Rs 3.3 Lakh In Bag Sewaniya

Staff Reporter
Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bag Sewaniya police have registered a case against a man for duping a woman of Rs 3.3 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job at Madhya Pradesh State Council of Homeopathy, police said.

The accused handed over a forged appointment to the complainant woman. Investigating officer Kuwar Singh told Free Press that the complainant woman named Sadhna Tiwari (30), resident of Bag Sewaniya, was looking for a job in 2021. She came across Sunil Sharma who promised her a job at Madhya Pradesh State Council of Homeopathy in Bhopal.

He demanded Rs 3.3 lakh and called Tiwari to a hotel located in Bag Sewaniya. She handed over the amount to Sharma in instalments. After receiving the amount, Sharma gave her a forged appointment letter.

When Tiwari went to the council, she learnt that she was not appointed and she was fooled. When she sought reimbursement of money from Sharma, he kept promising her to return the same. Later, he broke all contacts with her, following which she approached police and lodged a complaint.

