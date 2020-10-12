Bhopal: Woman duped by men who offered her fake banknotes in exchange for her jewellery

BHOPAL: A 45-year-old woman was duped by two men who took away her gold earrings and offered her a bundle of blank papers that she had thought were currency notes. The woman Bhagirathi Ahirwar lives in Eitkhedi and had come to Bhopal to sell leaves.

She was heading back home in the evening around 04:30 pm,when she met a man who was physically disabled. He sought help from her and suddenly another man arrived. The other man offered the first one Rs 150 and asked the lady to also help him.

She also offered him Rs 150 and later the second man told her if she needs money, he can give her the same against her earrings.

The man handed her over a wrapped packet in which he claimed were Rs 2 lakh inside.

He told her to take Rs 10,000 from it and return the packet.

The woman after giving her ear rings opened the packet to take Rs 10,000 but she found there was only one Rs 50 note tied with blank papers.

The accused had fled by then. ASI Hanumanganj police station Udaiveer Singh Bhadauria said the woman has stated the age of accused to be around 35 and 30 years respectively.