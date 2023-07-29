 Bhopal: Woman Dies, Trucks Ram Into Bike, SUV
Bhopal: Woman Dies, Trucks Ram Into Bike, SUV

The persons in SUV vehicle did not sustain any injuries. A bike was moving on the road ahead of the SUV vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate accidents took place in Sukhi Sewaniya on Friday late night. A truck rammed into the SUV vehicle belonging to Raisen BJP president. In another accident, a truck hit a bike-borne woman who died, the police said.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station incharge (SHO) BS Rajput said speeding truck hit an SUV from rear. The persons in SUV vehicle did not sustain any injuries. A bike was moving on the road ahead of the SUV vehicle. The woman riding it was dragged up to several metres.

She died on the spot, SHO Rajput said. In another similar incident reported a few minutes later, another speeding truck hit a car from rear, which belongs to Raisen BJP president.

Three persons in Sedan car sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Vidisha for treatment. The truck driver, who had rammed his vehicle into the woman’s bike, fled. Police have seized the vehicle. Efforts are underway to nab accused driver, SHO Rajput said.

