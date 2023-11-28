Bhopal: Woman Dies As She Jumps From Bike To Save Baby | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman who was riding pillion on motorcycle to see her ailing mother in the hospital died after she jumped from the bike to save her baby that had slipped off her hands, police said.

She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment on Monday. Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said woman who lost her life was Mamta Mogia. She was on way to the hospital on bike on Sunday late night with her husband to see her mother.

On the way, her baby slipped off her hands. In a bid to save her, Mamta jumped from the bike.

As she fell down, she received severe wounds on her head and bled profusely. Her husband and passers-by rushed her to a hospital where she died during treatment on Monday, SHO Tripathi said.

Thieves broke into a Jain temple in Neelbad area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and took away idols, cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh, police said. Efforts are underway to arrest accused.

Ratibad police station house officer Hemant Shrivastava said complainant Dr Rishi Jain, resident of Mahavir Vihar Colony in Neelbad and chairman of temple management committee approached police on Monday morning with complaint of theft.

When he visited temple this morning, he found the lock on main gate broken. As he went inside, he found the temple ransacked and two donation boxes and idols missing.

The donation boxes contained Rs 40,000. The revamp work of temple is underway, police said. According to SHO Shrivatava, temple has no CCTV cameras.

A 35-year-old resident of Jehangirabad was stabbed by his neighbour in the midst of a dispute, which emerged over playing Ludo game on Sunday late night, police said.

The accused is on the run. Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said Tamkailash Bairagi (35), a private company employee, was stabbed. He often used to play Ludo with his neighbour named Vikram Bhatnagar. On Sunday late night, Bairagi returned home in a bad mood.

During this, Bhatnagar asked him if he would play Ludo game. Soon, an argument took place between the two, following which Bhatnagar stabbed Bairagi with a knife.

Bairagi who received wounds on his ear was rushed to the hospital while Bhatnagar fled. Bairagi received treatment and approached police on Monday morning to lodge a complaint against Bhatnagar. Efforts are on to nab him, SHO Tiwari said.