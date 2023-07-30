Bhopal: Woman Dies After Coming In Front Of Train Over Dowry Harassment; Unable To Bear News, Father Consumes Poison

Bhopal: Woman Kills Self By Coming Under Train Over Dowry Harassment; Unable To Bear News, Father Consumes Poison | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman residing in Chhola locality of the city along with her husband and in-laws, allegedly died by suicide as she laid on the railway track at Bhopal railway station on Sunday noon. The Tamil Nadu express train ran over her, crushing her to death, superintendent of police (SP) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhopal said.

The woman’s father too, on learning of the incident, consumed poison at the Bhind station on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Suicide Note Found

The Chhola police were informed about the case, who rushed to the spot and began investigation. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Kiran Dwivedi (26). He added that a suicide note has also been recovered from the spot, in which Dwivedi has levelled allegations of relentless dowry harassment by her husband named Ashish Dwivedi and his kin, all residents of Chhola.

In-laws Were Demanding Car

The police learnt after questioning Kiran’s own kin, that she was constantly being harassed for dowry some time after marriage. SHO Bhadoria said that Kiran had married Ashish in 2019 and soon after that, Ashish, along with his family members, used to subject Kiran to torture, by demanding a car as dowry.

Whenever she used to protest against the torture, she was often brutalized, her kin told the Chhola police. Kiran’s sister in-law, Anita Shukla told the police that Ashish had been given Rs 2 lakh in dowry after marriage, which he utilised in setting up a restaurant. His restaurant was shut down some time earlier, after which he and his kin again began mounting pressure on Kiran to bring more money as dowry.

Father Consumes Poison

Anita Shukla further told the police that to resolve the issue, Kiran’s father Ashok had gone to her house in Chhola on Saturday. On his way back, he learnt of his daughter being run over by a train, after which he got down at the Bhind station and consumed poison. He was rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, where his condition is said to be critical.

The police are probing the case currently, after which a case will be registered against Dwivedi and his parents, SHO Bhadoria said.

