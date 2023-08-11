Bhopal: Woman Dentist Assaulted By Ex-Friend, Accused Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman dentist was assaulted by her former male friend near Platinum Plaza in TT Nagar on Wednesday, the police said. The accused man even broke her cell phone.

The police added that the woman approached them on Friday after which they registered a complaint against the accused. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said complainant, resident of of TT Nagar area, had befriended Rohit Saxena four years back. They talked over the phone call frequently.

The woman who disliked Saxena’s strange and possessive behaviour, began avoiding him. On Wednesday, the woman was on way home on her two-wheeler when Saxena spotted her and followed her on his bike.

Near Platinum Plaza, Saxena stopped her and began checking her mobile phone. When the woman protested, Saxena broke her phone, assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences. He fled the spot.

The woman then approached TT Nagar police on Friday and lodged a complaint against Saxena. The cops have lodged an FIR and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.