Bhopal: Woman constable injured, hit by two-wheeler

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talaiyya police have registered a case against an unidentified person for ramming his two-wheeler into that of a woman constable posted at the police headquarters (PHQ), following which she sustained injuries, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the incident took place on Saturday and the injured woman constable lodged a complaint on Sunday.

Talaiyya police station incharge (SHO) Rakesh Sahu said that the woman constable who sustained injuries had been identified as Rajesh Kumar (33). She approached police on Sunday, stating that she was heading towards Nadra bus stand from Jehangirabad at 5 pm on Saturday.

She added that as soon as she took a turn from Kaali Mandir trijunction to go towards Sultania hospital, a man riding a scooty hit rear tyre of her vehicle. As a result, she fell on ground and received injuries.

Passersby rushed her to the hospital, while the accused managed to flee. The police said that the CCTV footages were being scanned to trace and apprehend the accused.