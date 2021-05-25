Bhopal: Woman Congress leader detained for entering chief minister’s house, booked for breaching corona curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Women Congress president, who was trying to enter chief minister’s house, was detained by police here on Tuesday. She was protesting against FIR registered against former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Dhar District Congress president Vijeta Tripathi was carrying bangles and said she will hand them over to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to information, Trivedi reached chief minister’s house alone and tried to enter it when she was stopped by security personnel. As a result, she created ruckus, claiming that she will not return home without handing over bangles to the chief minister.

She was later detained and handed over to Shyamla Hills police station.

Police said a case under Section 188 of IPC has been registered against Tripathi and one of her supporters. They were later released by police.

Talking to journalists, Tripathi said she lost her father due to Covid-19. “The government is hiding records of deaths due to Covid-19. Now that our leader Kamal Nath raised question, they registered case against him. Chief minister is responsible of Covid-19 deaths. He should be held responsible for all deaths,” she added.