Bhopal: Woman claims gangrape by brothers, files case

A 37-year-old woman has accused her two brothers of gangrape. She lodged a police complaint with Misrod police station on Saturday in this regard. While her one brother is a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), another is a railway station master. Both are posted in Madhya Pradesh.

The Misrod police registered an FIR on Saturday. The FIR mentions that she was gangraped by her brothers (Free Press has copy of the FIR). Sub inspector Archana Tiwari said woman has separated from her husband and lives in a township in Misrod. As per FIR, the incident occurred in February this year. The woman told police that her parents refused to support her when she complained about it to them.

She told police that she was alone at home when elder brother raped her while she was asleep. Later, the younger brother arrived and raped her. They threatened her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The woman informed her parents next day but they asked her to forget it. When she persisted, they asked her to leave the house.

She then approached Misrod police where an FIR was registered. No arrest has been made in the case so far, said police. A case has been registered under Sections 376, 506 of IPC against the accused.