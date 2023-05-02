 Bhopal: Woman booked for scuffle with female traffic constable
Bhopal: Woman booked for scuffle with female traffic constable

Constable Suman Singh, on duty in Misrod, stopped a woman who was driving car on the wrong side of the road.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against a 30-year-old woman for arguing and scuffling with a female traffic police constable, who was on duty in Misrod on Monday evening.

Misrod station house officer Ras Behari Sharma said that constable Suman Singh, on duty in Misrod locality, stopped a woman who was driving her car on the wrong side of the road.

The woman driving the car identified herself as Amrita. As Singh advised Amrita to drive on the right side, she landed in a verbal spat with her. When Singh tried recording a video of her and her vehicle, she snatched her cell phone and also scuffled with her. Other constables on duty intervened and the matter was reported to Misrod police.

The Misrod police have registered a case against Amrita for impeding work. Further probe is underway in the case, SHO Sharma said.

