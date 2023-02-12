Bhopal: Woman booked for mortgaging man’s gold to obtain a loan of Rs 5L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case of fraud against a woman for mortgaging gold belonging to one of his acquaintances and obtaining a loan of Rs 5 lakh against it, the police said on Saturday.

Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) LD Mishra said that the complainant, Abhimanyu Kaushal, a resident of Lakherapura, was in need of money in 2021, regarding which he contacted one of his acquaintances, identified as Swati Raghav.

He offered Raghav some gold in exchange of money. Raghav agreed and gave him a cheque amounting to Rs 2 lakh in exchange of gold. After obtaining the gold, Raghav mortgaged it to obtain a loan of Rs 5 lakh from a finance company in Bhopal.

Kaushal, after repaying the amount to Raghav, asked her to return the gold. However, Raghav made flimsy excuses and broke all contacts, after which, Kaushal approached Kotwali police and registered a complaint against the accused.

