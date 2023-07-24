 Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

The lady constable was fed up of the incident and had applied for transfer to another police station, the investigating officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gunga police have registered a case against a woman residing in Gunga locality for allegedly assaulting a woman constable posted at Gunga police station around one year back, the police said.

The lady constable was fed up of the incident and had applied for transfer to another police station, the investigating officials said.

Gunga police station incharge (SHO) Ramesh Rai said that a lady constable was posted at Gunga police station in January 2022. After some days, the wife of another male constable posted there had arrived at the police station and charged woman constable with seducing her husband.

Later, the lady constable and the wife of the male constable bumped into each other and landed in a scuffle. The staff posted at the police station had to intervene after which both the parties lodged complaint against each other. Distressed due to the incident, the lady constable had applied for a transfer to another police station.

The police launched a detailed probe into the case, in which an FIR has been registered against the wife of the male constable.

Read Also
Bhopal: Chariots Flagged Off To 5 Places
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held