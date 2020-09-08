Bhopal: Woman booked for abetment to suicide of son’s friend

BHOPAL: Shahpura police have booked a woman in connection with abetment to suicide of her son’s friend. The 15-year-old boy and woman’s son along with one other friend had spent Rs 50,000 while playing an online game. As the woman came to know about it, she allegedly threatened her son’s friend Ayush Chahar and asked him to return the money. Her threat resulted in commission of suicide by the boy, said police. The boy was under depression and committed suicide in his home on August 26.

Shahpura police said the accused has been identified as Sumanlata Rathore, a resident of Talaiya. Her 13-year-old son and deceased were classmates in Campion school. Police said the boy and his friends had spent the money using the debit card of the accused woman’s father-in-law. Her son would keep his cards with him and spent the money using that, with his friends. As the woman came to know about it, she rang up Ayush asking him to return the money else she would take legal action. The threat pushed the boy to depression prompting him to take the extreme step, said police. The woman had also called their another friend to threaten him, however, his father answered her call. Her threat could have been fatal for that boy, if he had received the phone, at the time said police.