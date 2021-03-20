Bhopal: Woman Bobbitises man after rape bid

Sidhi: A 45-year-old woman bobbitised a man when he allegedly tried to rape her after entering into her house at a village in Madhya Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place at Umariha village in Sidhi district of the state at around 11 pm on Thursday. After chopping off the man’s genitals with a sickle, the woman reached a nearby police aid post to lodge a complaint against the accused. The woman said that her husband had gone out for some work when the incident took place, said Khaddi police in-charge SI Dharmendra Singh Rajput quoting the complaint of the woman. "She was at home with her 13-year-old son when the accused entered their house. However, thinking that a thief had sneaked in, her son ran to safety out of the house," he said.

The accused thrashed the woman and tried to sexually assault her. "In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man's genitals. The woman then reached the outpost and lodged a complaint against him at 1.30 am on Friday," Rajput said. Police took the accused to a hospital, he added. The accused has been booked under various IPC Sections including molestation. The accused has also filed a complaint against the woman, Rajput said.