Bhopal: Woman, 13-year-old daughter held for murder of retd MPEB clerk

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Friday arrested a woman and her thirteen year-old daughter for murder of a retired MPEB employee at his house.

The police station in-charge Ajay Nair said accused woman Rajkumari worked as cook at the house of retired clerk Dilip Mohadkar. The maid had killed him on Tuesday evening for denying her Rs 10,000 which she had asked for.

Rajkumari had started working at Mohadkar’s house in December 2022. Mohadkar had befriended her and they used to remain in touch over the phone. Besides, the salary, Mohadkar often used to give the cook extra money.

On Tuesday evening, Rajkumari along with her daughter came to Mohadkar’s house as he was to leave for Bangalore to meet his son the next day. The woman asked for Rs 10,000 from Mohadkar, but he refused citing an excuse. This led to an argument between the two. The woman in fit of rage picked up a flower pot and smashed it on Mohadkar’s head.

Thereafter Rajkumari and her daughter ransacked the house to make it look like a robbery. Leaving the man in a pool of blood, the mother and the daughter fled from the spot.

Next day, Rajkumari left for her native place in Raisen. While going through the CCTV footage, the police spotted the mother-daughter duo entering the house on the day of the incident. When the duo was questioned strictly, they confessed to have killed the man.