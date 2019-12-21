Bhopal: Wives of constables protest against ADG

BHOPAL: Wives of the constables held a protest outside the residence of law minister PC Sharma against the ADG of police (fire services) Sailesh Singh.

They also met ex-CM Shivraj Singh on Friday and complained against Singh.

They raised slogans and alleged that Singh made their husbands work for 14 to 16 hours.

They alleged that the constables are asked to do cleaning work at his bungalow.

Fed up with the harassment, a constable Abhijeet tried to commit suicide two days ago.

Abhijeet whose suicide attempt could not succeed has been seriously ill and is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital.

The agitators demanded that ADG should be removed and an inquiry into his misdeeds be held.

Singh was recently shifted to Mumbai but he got his transfer order cancelled.