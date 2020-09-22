Bhopal: With the raging IPL fever, the Courtyard by Marriott serves Mumbai Indians themed meals

BHOPAL: With the IPL fever raging across the country, the Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal has come out with a special menu laced with cricket terminology. All Marriott International hotels in India are having menu themed on Mumbai Indians. Some hotels have also launched special stay packages, allowing guests to enjoy the game with family and friends with rooms themed to match the cricketing fervor and excitement.

The Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal has announced Mumbai Indians Specials Home Delivery Menu, with two special offerings - Refuel for longer meals and Powerplay for shorter meals.