Bhopal: With the raging IPL fever, the Courtyard by Marriott serves Mumbai Indians themed meals

BHOPAL: With the IPL fever raging across the country, the Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal has come out with a special menu laced with cricket terminology. All Marriott International hotels in India are having menu themed on Mumbai Indians. Some hotels have also launched special stay packages, allowing guests to enjoy the game with family and friends with rooms themed to match the cricketing fervor and excitement.
The Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal has announced Mumbai Indians Specials Home Delivery Menu, with two special offerings - Refuel for longer meals and Powerplay for shorter meals.
There is a SuperOver dish comprising Bharwaan paneer tikka, Malai soya chaap, Tandoori mushroom Afghani Murg tikka, Ajwaini machhli tikka, Bhopali seekh kebab veg and non-veg box served with mint chutney, masala lachha and naan
The Oriental Full-toss comprises steamed dim sums, spring rolls, honey chili mushrooms and baby corn, chili paneer, steamed dim sums, sesame chicken, honey chili prawns, chicken spring rolls veg and non-veg box served with accompanying sauces. Hit-Wicket Churros with chocolate dip are also available.