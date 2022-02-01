Bhopal: With six more deaths, Covid toll increases to 10,624

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Covid active cases tally as well as positivity rate is consistently reducing in Madhya Pradesh, according to state health bulletin. However, six more deaths have been reported taking the toll to 10,624 in the state. Umaria and Dindori reported zero Covid cases. Burhanpur and Damoh reported 3 and 5 Covid cases respectively.

Active cases tally was 56,294 while positivity rate was 8.6% in the state on Tuesday. On January 31, the positivity rate was 10.8% while active cases tally was 60,609 in the state. It shows that Covid active tally and positivity rate have reduced in the state.

On Tuesday, 6,243 new Covid cases were reported. As many as 10,552 Covid patients recovered. Similarly, as many as 71,777 samples were sent for testing while 346 samples were rejected at time of testing.

Bhopal led with 1,334 Covid cases followed by Indore with 814 cases. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 173 and 320 Covid cases respectively.

Surrounding districts of state capital like Vidisha reported 84 cases, Raisen and Hoshangabad reported 185 cases each and Sehore reported 76 cases. Rajgarh and Ratlam reported 118 and 114 cases respectively while Seoni and Ujjain reported 112 and 144 respectively. Narsinghpur reported 116 cases while Mandsaur reported 102 cases and Khargone reported 359 cases. Damoh reported 214 cases and Balaghat reported 138 cases.

The overall vaccination tally went to 10,97,42,425 in the state including 1,59,967 vaccinations added on Tuesday. First dose tally went up to 5,74,35,563 while second dose tally went up to 5,16,11,461. Precaution dose tally went up to 6,95,401. Teens vaccination tally reached 39,89,649 mark in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:40 PM IST