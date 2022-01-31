Bhopal: With nine more Covid deaths, toll increases to 10,616 in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Nine more Covid deaths have been reported in the state taking the toll to 10,616 on Sunday, according to state health bulletin.

Positivity rate reduced a bit from 11.74% to 11.49%. Active cases reduced from 66,042 to 63,297. On January 29, deaths were 5 due to Covid, which increased to nine. As many as 80,930 samples were sent for the testing and 406 samples of them were rejected at time of testing.

On Sunday, Bhopal led with 1936 Covid cases followed by Indore with 1,784 cases. Other major cities like Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 228 and 662 cases respectively. Surrounding districts of Bhopal also contributed to the case load. Sehore reported 300 cases, Vidisha reported 253 cases, Raisen reported 160 cases and Hoshangabad reported 199 cases.

Balaghat reported 178 Covid cases while Betul reported 181 cases and Chhatarpur reported 110 cases. Similarly, Datia reported 115 cases while Dhar reported 173. Katni reported 159 cases while Khandwa and Khargone reported 109 cases and 154 Covid cases respectively. Ratlam recorded 120 cases. Rewa reported 151 and Sagar reported 115 Covid cases while Sidhi and Seoni reported 102 and 131 cases respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:27 AM IST