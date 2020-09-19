Bhopal: With all safety and COVID norms, IGRMS to open for public from September 22

BHOPAL: With the onset of Unlock 4.0 guidelines and after almost 191 days later, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, is all set to open its door for the public.

The museum was closed from March 21 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra said that it is an emotional moment for our entire team that we are ready to reopen the museum once again. A complete security system has been prepared for the people visiting the museum. As time goes, the museum is being sanitised. The guards in mask/ face shields and gloves will screen visitors with the help of thermal scanning machine at the museum gate, said the director.

Details of visitors will be entered in a register with ID proof. Entry will not be granted if the current pulse rate and oxygen saturation level (SpO2) is below 95% or the temperature is above 37 ° C / 98.6 F.

The number of visitors to the museum is limited and it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask. The ticket will be given only on payment from online, QR code, Bharat Pay, Bhim, UPI. All open-air and indoor exhibitions of the museum will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm from September 22, 2020 to February 29, 2021. The museum will remain closed on Mondays and all national holidays.