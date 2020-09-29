Bhopal: With all COVID norms in place, the 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ begins at Tribal Museum

BHOPAL: A 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ began with the performance of classical vocalist Kalapani Komkali at Tribal Museum on Tuesday evening.

The state culture organised cultural events after a gap of seven months because of the corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Komkali who is daughter of music maestro Kumar Gandharv said “ We have passed through difficult times and it was great to be back on the stage and among the audience.”

Referring to the Covid-19-induced ban on cultural activities she said it was a tragic period for artistes. “I am performing on stage for the first time in the last six months, ” she said. She thanked the culture department for giving her the chance to perform and express the hope that the audience and the artistes will come face to face more frequently in the coming days.

She began with ‘ Bhara Rasiya…’ in raga ‘Shyam Kalyan,’ delighted the audience. It was followed by ‘Aa zara din Duba…,’ in raga ‘Puriya Dhanashree. She ended with Kabir song ‘Kahe Kabir sun bhai sadho…,’ enthralled the music lovers. Art critic Vinay Upadhyay conducted the inaugural event.

In Unlock 4.0, the Government of India has permitted cultural events in open air auditoria from September 21; provided the number of persons present doesn’t exceed 100 and all COVID norms are followed. The concert was also live-streamed on social media platforms of the culture department.