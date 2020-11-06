Bhopal: With all COVID norms in place, Regional Science Centre is all set to reopen from November 10

BHOPAL: The Regional Science Centre, Bhopal is all set to reopen from November 10. The Centre is closed for the past eight months because of a coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Ministry of Culture, on November 5, announced that museums, art galleries and exhibitions under it would reopen from November 10 and has issued guidelines for preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Science Centre’s Project coordinator Krishnendu Choudhary told Free Press that they have received the SOP issued by the Ministry. “We had already made the necessary preparations. We were just waiting for the formal order,” he says.

Since most of the working exhibits in the galleries in the Centre have to be operated by pressing buttons or touching screens, they have decided to provide disposable hand gloves to all the visitors. “No one would be allowed to enter any gallery without face masks and hand gloves,” he said, adding that markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing.

A maximum of 20 visitors will be allowed entry in the galleries at one time. Time slots would be allotted to all the batches. The next batch would be allowed inside only after the exit of the earlier batch. The centre would remain open from 10 am to 6.30 pm, as earlier.

The Centre has five galleries and how many of them would be reopened would be decided on November 9. “We were planning to open the Centre in phases but if the orders are to open all the galleries in one go, of course, we would comply,” Choudhary said.