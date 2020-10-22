Bhopal: With all COVID norms in place, Classic women Group holds Garba and Dandiya night

BHOPAL: Classic women Group in the city organised Garba and Dandiya event at Royal Vilas, MP Nagar in the city on Thursday evening.

Dressed in traditional Garba attires and jewelry, the members of the group played Dandiya to the tunes of Punjabi dhols. They danced to filmy and non-filmy Garba songs and enjoyed a lot.

All the members of the groups are working women. Some of them are beauticians, make-up artists, yoga trainers, teachers, etc.