Bhopal: Winter Flu Causing Cold, Cough On Rise

People have developed immunity due to Covid vaccine: Docs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of winter flu causing cold and cough are on rise as JN1 Covid variant has struck people. The trend continued for last one month as people are suffering from cold and cough with onset of winter. People develop cold and cough after exposure to cold. Doctors have advised self isolation and wearing mask for protection JN1 Covid variant cases have been reported in the country. Medical experts said JN 1 cases would increase through winter. Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonary medicine department head at Gandhi Medical College, said, “Patients suffering from winter flu should take precaution like self-isolation so that it does not spread. Protective efforts can help as well. These include staying away from people who are sick, strategic masking when people are in confined spaces, hand washing and being aware of Covid transmission level in area. Pulmonary diseases happen to be infectious. So, we have to take precaution.”

JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “People have developed immunity after two doses of Covid vaccines. People are suffering from cold and cough for last one month in winter. Mostly people are suffering due to winter exposure from winter flu. However, 80 per cent of them are getting cured. And we prescribe normal medicines of cold and cough. ”

