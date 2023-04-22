 Bhopal: 'Will not only teach Akbar, but Ram and Parshuram too', says CM Chouhan after chapter on Parshuram's life added to Class 8th book
CM announces Rs 5k allowance for priests

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
CM Chouhan with Dhirendra Shastri |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh attended Parshuram Jayanti event held at Gufa Mandir in Bhopal. He welcomed Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri there.

Addressing the large crowd that gathered to meet Bageshwar Dham's chief, CM Chouhan said that a Brahmin Welfare Board will be set up at Akshaya Utsav at the cave temple complex in Lalghati, Bhopal. An allowance of Rs 5000 will be will be given to the priests. A building will also be built here. The government will not conduct any activity of the temples. Only the priests will auction it.

CM Shivraj said that the recruitment of Sanskrit teachers in government schools has been started. "3547 teachers have been recruited. The life of Lord Parshuram was included in class the eighth book, we will not only teach Akbar, we will also teach Ram, we will also teach Parshuram."

Alok Sharma, Pandit Rambabu Sharma and Rakesh Chaturvedi of Bhagwan Parshuram Prakatotsav Samaroh Samiti said that a large number of women were present in the Kalash Yatra from Lalghati Crossroads. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mahant Shri Shri 1008 Rampraveshdas Ji Maharaj of Gufa Mandir Shri Ramanand Ashram, BJP State President VD Sharma, former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri also participated in the procession. Artists of Shiv Bhakta Mandal Ujjain presented a cultural programme.

Swastik Vaachan, Shankhnaad, bhajan-kirtan and Mahaarti were performed by 551 Brahmins on the stage in the temple premises.

article-image

