Bhopal: Will invite Rahul on completion of Ram temple, says Devendra Fadnavis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by expressing surprise that how latter remembered old things.

“Rahul Gandhi is asking about things, which he should have asked 10 years before," he said. Notably it was during 2019 poll campaign that Rahul Gandhi made a comment against BJP saying, "Mandir wahi banaenge…tareek nahi bataenge”. (temple will be constructed in Ayodhya but BJP will not tell the date when it will be ready)

Speaking further, Fadnavis said,"Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway at fast pace. Rahul Gandhi will be invited for darshan on its completion.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of function, Water Vision 2047, held in Bhopal on Friday. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also made a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi by claiming that Rahul left no chance to demoralise army and soldiers.

Rahul questioned surgical strike, air strike, the manner in which Chinese soldiers were forced to flee back in Doklam and Twang. “Rahul sometime visits Chinese Embassy, has an agreement with China at party level and speaks baseless things to create atmosphere of fear in the country,” Shekhawat said.

No need to panic

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke on the alleged threat posed by the rivers coming to India from China. “Of the total water of Brahmaputra river that comes to India, 80 per cent water comes from India and its catchment area. Thus, there is no need to panic in this regard. Indian government is keeping a constant watch on the situation,” he added.

