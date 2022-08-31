Bhopal: Will Genda Bai be second time lucky?

Genda Bai (L) and diamond (R) | FPJ File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After finding a diamond while picking up firewood in the jungle some time back, tribal woman Genda Bai has taken another pit hoping that luck may smile on her for the second time. The tribal women from Purshottampur village in Panna district had earlier found a diamond while picking firewood from the jungle. The tribal has taken a small pit on lease in an area where the government allows digging for diamonds and she along with her family is once again trying her luck.

The diamond the woman found earlier is likely to be put up for auction in the last week of September. Speaking to “Free Press”, Genda Bai’s son Rajesh Adivasi said that a few days handing over the diamond to the government office for auction, her mother had applied for a “patta” of a pit where the government allows common people to do digging in hope of finding another precious stone. This pit has been taken in “Patti” area situated near Krishna Kalyanpur village in Panna. This diamond reserve area is under government’s control, and has tight security cover.

He informed that as his mother has developed a leg sprain, hence only a few times she went to the pit to carry out digging. Mostly, it is he and other family members who do the digging purpose.

The family is anxiously waiting for the day when the diamond her mother found goes for auction. The officials have said that the diamond will be auctioned before ‘Diwali’.

When contacted, Mining Officer Ravi Patel told Free Press that Genda Bai’s diamond will go for auction in the last week of September. It is learnt that in auctioning of diamonds, traders and big businessmen from cities such as Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal etc turn up and place their bid. The family said that they have been told that the diamond could fetch around Rs 25 lakh. The family is looking forward to the auctioning of the diamond as it will change their life forever.