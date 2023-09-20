Bhopal: Will Enable Alumni To Undertake Experimental, Research-Based Activities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) will soon start a Theatre Lab where alumni will be able to hold experimental, practical and research-based theatre activities. The MPSD will be the first theatre school in the country to have such a facility.

“Other theatre training institutions have repertories but none has a theatre lab,” MPSD director Teekam Joshi told Free Press.

“Theatre Lab is a concept. It is not something physical or tangible. The only physical component of the Theatre Lab will be a Black Box Theatre,” he added. A Black Box Theatre is a square room with black walls and a flat floor, which can be improvised for theatrical rehearsals and presentations.

The theatre lab will be set up in MPSD’s premises at Allauddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Akademi building in the city.

Besides experimentation and research, School alumni, selected for Theatre Lab, will also produce four plays every year under guidance of renowned theatre directors.

According to director, 15 students of 2022-23 batch of the School have been selected for the Theatre Lab (Rang Prayogshala) project. “We were planning to launch it from September 1 but some administrative clearances are yet to come by. We will make a beginning as soon as possible,” he said adding that theatre experts will be appointed for the lab.

The MPSD has launched a two-year Diploma in Dramatic Arts from this year. Earlier, it was running a year-long course. As Kala Akademi building is under renovation, the classes are being held at Ravindra Bhavan. “Renovation will take one year,” Joshi said.

