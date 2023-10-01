 Bhopal: Wildlife Week Begins At Van Vihar
A state-level photo exhibition was also organised at the programme venue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said the campaign for awareness among children and youths towards wildlife protection and conservation will prove successful. The minister was speaking at a state-level Wildlife Week event at Van Vihar National Park on Sunday.

Shah also released Bhopal Birds handbook penned by Mohammad Khalik and Dr Sangeeta.  During the programme, the oath of cleanliness was administered to those present. As many as 800 participants precipitated in a painting competition. A state-level photo exhibition was also organised at the programme venue.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, JN Kansotia, Principal Chief Conservation of Forest and Forest Force Chief Ramesh Kumar Gupta and others were present. 

