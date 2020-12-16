Bhopal: Wife-beater DG may be in a soup in attachment case

Bhopal: Director General Puroshottam Sharma whose video of beating up his wife went viral was suspended. Now, he may be in the soup in connection with another case.

When Sharma was holding the post of DG Public Prosecution, he attached 238 employees including some officers. The state government is set to issue him a charge sheet for it.

The government imposed a ban on attachment. Sharma attached many officers and employees.

After his suspension, it has come to light that, a large number of officers and employees of the Public Prosecution Department were attached.

The reason for attaching those employees and officers was never known to anyone. Instead of attaching those employees to nearby districts, they were attached to far-flung areas.

Nevertheless, before attaching those employees, permission was not taken from the government, despite a ban on it.The file consisting of the proposal for giving charge sheet to Sharma has been sent to Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The charge sheet will be issued to Sharma after Mishra’s nod. Sharma hogged the limelight after the video of beating up his wife went viral at the end of September. Another video of his presence in the house of a woman went viral.

This has triggered a dispute between him and his wife. The incident had sparked a debate across the country, and the state government suspended Sharma for his uncalled for conduct. The present case may cause more troubles to him.

Suspension period extended

The state government has extended the suspension of Sharma for three months more. He was suspended on September 29. The period of his suspension was going to end on December 29. Sharma, however, did not get any relief from CAT against suspension.